Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Perficient, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Perficient in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the digital transformation consultancy will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perficient’s FY2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRFT. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Securities upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Perficient stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. Perficient has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.61 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Perficient by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,666 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 57,824 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

