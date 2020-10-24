Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) alerts:

Shares of WJX stock opened at C$13.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $265.45 million and a P/E ratio of 7.98. Wajax Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$356.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wajax Co. will post 1.6100001 EPS for the current year.

About Wajax Co. (WJX.TO)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.