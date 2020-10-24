Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.
Shares of WJX stock opened at C$13.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $265.45 million and a P/E ratio of 7.98. Wajax Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.31.
About Wajax Co. (WJX.TO)
Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.
Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.