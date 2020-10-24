SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $19.23 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,411 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 100,231 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

