Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Sunoco LP Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunoco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 1.29%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NYSE SUN opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in Sunoco by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

