Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) – William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Sapiens International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Sapiens International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter worth $426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 90.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 313.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

