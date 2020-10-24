Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) PT Set at C$30.00 by National Bank Financial

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) has been given a C$30.00 target price by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TOU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.56.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$18.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.73 and a 12 month high of C$19.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.00.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$386.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.25 per share, with a total value of C$162,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,646,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$140,498,653.08. Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,626 over the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

