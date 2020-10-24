Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Issued By KeyCorp

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Parsley Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $3,438,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,700,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200 in the last three months. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Parsley Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,998,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,460,000 after purchasing an additional 784,417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Parsley Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,056,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,399,000 after buying an additional 945,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after buying an additional 2,027,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Parsley Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,491,389 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,926,000 after buying an additional 382,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Parsley Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,160,000 after buying an additional 2,744,387 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

