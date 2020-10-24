Boenning Scattergood Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

SIGI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $73.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

