SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.11. 9,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 90,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

