C-Tracks Exchange-Traded Notes Based on the Performance of the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index (NYSEARCA:MLPC) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of C-Tracks Exchange-Traded Notes Based on the Performance of the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index (NYSEARCA:MLPC) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 5,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 22,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

