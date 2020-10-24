iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.34 and last traded at $42.34. 61,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 178,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 231,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 84,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period.

