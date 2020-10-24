Analysts Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to report sales of $25.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.70 million to $31.70 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $14.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $123.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.39 million to $163.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $166.03 million, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $262.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGNX opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.95.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

