SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) Shares Up 0.1%

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.78 and last traded at $62.75. 1,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.66.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $999,000.

