iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJM)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.40 and last traded at $46.56. 347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13.

