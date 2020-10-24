Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TransAlta Renewables Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$112.20 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RNW. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. CIBC downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.25.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$17.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.27. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$10.82 and a one year high of C$18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 237.36%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

