John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) Trading Up 0.4%

John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $41.27. Approximately 3,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 52,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

