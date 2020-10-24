Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Shares Up 2%

Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) shot up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $41.92. 6,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 10,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 99,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

