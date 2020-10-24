Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$54.77 million for the quarter.
Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) stock opened at C$13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 37.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.32. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.85 and a 1 year high of C$15.00.
In other Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$368,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,251.25.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
