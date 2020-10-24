Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$54.77 million for the quarter.

WDO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$14.30 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.95.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) stock opened at C$13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 37.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.32. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.85 and a 1 year high of C$15.00.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$368,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,251.25.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

