PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $767.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will post sales of $767.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $772.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $763.50 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $780.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRAH shares. BofA Securities lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.23.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $211,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,874.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 6,073 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $624,790.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,649.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,489 shares of company stock worth $976,228. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 753.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 406.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.18. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.