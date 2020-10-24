iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.21 and last traded at $29.21. Approximately 73 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.