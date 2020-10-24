WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.86 and last traded at $96.59. 26,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 36,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.47.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000.

