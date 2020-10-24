iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Shares Up 0.6%

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)’s stock price were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.81 and last traded at $96.68. Approximately 3,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 22,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average of $85.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

