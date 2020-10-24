National Bank Financial Weighs in on OceanaGold Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cormark upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$1.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$4.01.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$132.84 million for the quarter.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

