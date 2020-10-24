Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) Trading Up 0.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.20 and last traded at $52.18. Approximately 718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.