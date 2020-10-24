Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) Trading Up 0.6%

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.20 and last traded at $52.18. Approximately 718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reviewing OLYMPUS CORP/S and Antelope Enterprise
Reviewing OLYMPUS CORP/S and Antelope Enterprise
Helen of Troy and Mohawk Group Head-To-Head Survey
Helen of Troy and Mohawk Group Head-To-Head Survey
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Msci Inc Boosted by William Blair
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Msci Inc Boosted by William Blair
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Mylan Issued By SVB Leerink
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Mylan Issued By SVB Leerink
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE PT Set at €14.60 by Goldman Sachs Group
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE PT Set at €14.60 by Goldman Sachs Group
Parsley Energy, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts
Parsley Energy, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report