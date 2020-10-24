WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC) Trading Up 0.2%

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC)’s share price was up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.76. Approximately 12,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 38,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund during the third quarter worth $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $732,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 532.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 173,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 146,316 shares during the last quarter.

