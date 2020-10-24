WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:SFHY) Shares Up 0%

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:SFHY)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.29 and last traded at $48.29. 533 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reviewing OLYMPUS CORP/S and Antelope Enterprise
Reviewing OLYMPUS CORP/S and Antelope Enterprise
Helen of Troy and Mohawk Group Head-To-Head Survey
Helen of Troy and Mohawk Group Head-To-Head Survey
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Msci Inc Boosted by William Blair
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Msci Inc Boosted by William Blair
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Mylan Issued By SVB Leerink
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Mylan Issued By SVB Leerink
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE PT Set at €14.60 by Goldman Sachs Group
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE PT Set at €14.60 by Goldman Sachs Group
Parsley Energy, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts
Parsley Energy, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report