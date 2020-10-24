Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:PAA)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

70489 has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$345.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.97 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Earnings History and Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA)

Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Shares Down 0.1%
SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Shares Down 0.1%
C-Tracks Exchange-Traded Notes Based on the Performance of the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index Trading Up 2.6%
C-Tracks Exchange-Traded Notes Based on the Performance of the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index Trading Up 2.6%
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Shares Up 0.4%
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Shares Up 0.4%
iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN Shares Down 1.1%
iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN Shares Down 1.1%
Analysts Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.70 Million
Analysts Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.70 Million
SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF Shares Up 0.1%
SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF Shares Up 0.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report