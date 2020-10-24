Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Get 70489 (PAA.TO) alerts:

70489 has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$345.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.97 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

