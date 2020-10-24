DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Oct 24th, 2020

DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.15 and last traded at $45.49. Approximately 14,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 39,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59.

