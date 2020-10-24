ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) Shares Up 0.8%

ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20. 4,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.80% of ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

