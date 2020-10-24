LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) will post sales of $56.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.87 million. LendingClub posted sales of $204.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $304.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.81 million to $353.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $524.65 million, with estimates ranging from $423.80 million to $678.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LC. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $368.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.66. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $15.29.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $29,997.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,116.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 60.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LendingClub by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

