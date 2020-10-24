Analysts Set Expectations for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$420.69 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YRI. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) stock opened at C$7.62 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$3.11 and a one year high of C$9.29. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.32.

In other Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$100,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,137.72. Also, Senior Officer Jason Leblanc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total value of C$454,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,054,060.88. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,228.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

