Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

TKO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$1.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.99. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.87. The company has a market cap of $366.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$106.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total value of C$149,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,561,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,307,153.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total transaction of C$34,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,420 shares in the company, valued at C$595,135.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,000 shares of company stock worth $409,150.

About Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

