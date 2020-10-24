Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Decreased by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.21 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PDCE. BidaskClub lowered PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 80.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 59.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

