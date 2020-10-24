Morgan Stanley Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA)

Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €6.52 ($7.67).

Shares of LHA opened at €8.49 ($9.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of -1.68. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

