Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €44.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) has been given a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

KRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.88 ($71.62).

Shares of KRN opened at €52.80 ($62.12) on Thursday. Krones AG has a 52-week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 52-week high of €75.50 ($88.82). The business’s fifty day moving average is €54.49 and its 200-day moving average is €55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.94.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

