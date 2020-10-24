Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cutera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens upped their price target on Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. Cutera has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $39.15.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,112.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants bought 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $171,599.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,307.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 74,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,629 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 33.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,527,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after acquiring an additional 385,695 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cutera by 727.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 363,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 319,881 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth $1,422,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth $1,313,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the first quarter worth $911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

