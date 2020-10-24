Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will report $83.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.51 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $59.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $262.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.49 million to $267.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $311.73 million, with estimates ranging from $306.28 million to $317.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of LOB opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.69 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 57,153 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $1,131,057.87. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 21,200 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $409,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 177,930 shares of company stock worth $3,543,713 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 435.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 124.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

