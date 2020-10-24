Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €69.00 ($81.18).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) stock opened at €68.75 ($80.88) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.60. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

