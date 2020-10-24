Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €69.00 ($81.18).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) stock opened at €68.75 ($80.88) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.60. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Analyst Recommendations for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Decreased by Capital One Financial
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Decreased by Capital One Financial
Morgan Stanley Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Morgan Stanley Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Krones AG PT Set at €44.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
Krones AG PT Set at €44.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
Cutera, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Cutera, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.33 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.33 Million
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report