Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,784.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $72,440.16. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $519,510. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $39.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

