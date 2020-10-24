Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,784.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $72,440.16. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $519,510. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $39.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Analyst Recommendations for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Decreased by Capital One Financial
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Decreased by Capital One Financial
Morgan Stanley Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Morgan Stanley Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Krones AG PT Set at €44.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
Krones AG PT Set at €44.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
Cutera, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Cutera, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.33 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.33 Million
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report