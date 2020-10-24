OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 250.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 244.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $33.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

