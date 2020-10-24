Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LXP. ValuEngine cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

LXP stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,116,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,757,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,227 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,884,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,743,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 469,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

