LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) Given a €5.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) received a €5.00 ($5.88) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €5.33 ($6.26).

ETR:LEO opened at €5.00 ($5.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is €5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.49. LEONI AG has a 12-month low of €4.64 ($5.46) and a 12-month high of €13.76 ($16.19).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

