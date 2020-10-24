Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) will post $23.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $25.06 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $25.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $94.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $98.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $109.65 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $119.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 110.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.