Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xerox from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of XRX opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 24,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $456,687.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $244,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,633,082 shares of company stock worth $44,660,299. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

