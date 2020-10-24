Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Trading Down 6.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $136.04 and last traded at $138.09. Approximately 6,300,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 1,826,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.38.

The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

