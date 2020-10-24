CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $84.78 and last traded at $82.40, with a volume of 152756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.72.

The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.48.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

