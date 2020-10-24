HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €47.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) received a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €54.57 ($64.20).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €46.90 ($55.18) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 43.54. HelloFresh SE has a 1-year low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 1-year high of €56.40 ($66.35). The business has a 50-day moving average of €44.73 and a 200 day moving average of €41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

