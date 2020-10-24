Principal Financial Group (PFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

