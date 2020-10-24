Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HSII stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $420.65 million, a P/E ratio of 135.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HSII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

