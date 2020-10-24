John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBSS shares. BidaskClub cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Sidoti raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

